Up close and personal with a sharp shinned hawk. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Center Hill view, Weld. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Storm clouds hover over Webb Lake in Weld. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) A water lily umbrella provides a bit of shade for Mrs. Hooded Merganser. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Fox Island Thoroughfare between North Haven and Vinalhaven Islands. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Thunderstorm over Penobscot Bay from the North Haven Ferry. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Rainbow rays shine through rising dew. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Pure Golden Green Sweat Bee on Butterfly Weed. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Full bull moon. Torsey Pond, Mt. Vernon. (Kim LaRoche) Loon at Wilson pond. (Dennis York) Loon with a fast growing chick. (Dennis York) A hawk is looking for lunch. (Dennis York) A Blue heron in the cattails. (Dennis York) A woodchuck with a tick on his shoulder. (Dennis York) A doe sneaks into the field. (Dennis York) The lead singer for the bog pond band. (Dennis York) A pickerel hides, waiting for a minnow. (Dennis York) A cow moose in Weld. (Dennis York) A cow moose watching the cars go by. (Dennis York) A second shot of geese. (Paige Plourde) Geese. (Paige Plourde) Loon. (Paige Plourde) Red Squirrel. (Paige Plourde)