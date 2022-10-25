Upcoming Halloween events in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Get ready for fun, frights, and festivities! Halloween falls on Monday, October 31 this year, so there are a wide variety of events in Franklin County throughout the weekend and on Halloween itself.

The Farmington Fright Fest will be taking place on Oct. 28, 29, and 30 at the Farmington Fairgrounds. There will be three different haunts which include The Crematorium, Mr. Marbles Maze of Mayhem, and The Cabin in the Woods which has been expanded to 25 rooms of terror! Oct. 30 will be a blackout, meaning there will be no lights inside each haunt, and each group will receive one glowstick as their only source of light. The gate opens at 6:30 p.m. and attractions are open from 7-10 p.m. On Oct. 30, the Black Out Night hours are from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.mefrightfest.com/

The Western Maine Play Museum in Wilton is hosting a “Not So Scary Halloween Bash” on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities will include gourd painting in the courtyard, face painting, a costume parade, Halloween themed crafts, and lots more! Admission is $7 per person (over 12 months of age) or free with a museum membership.

The Willowdale Fright Hike in Kingfield will be taking place on Oct. 29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 315 Salem Road. The seven minute hike will bring participants through the spooky trail that leads them to a field where candy awaits.

The Stratton Parent Teacher Committee is hosting a Halloween Carnival and Haunted Walk at the Stratton Community Building on Oct. 29. Events will be taking place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will include games, a pumpkin judging contest, a cake walk, and food that will be available for purchase from the Drop Dead Cafe. Cash prizes will be awarded to the best decorated pumpkin and the best spooky site, and anyone interested in volunteering or setting up a spooky site should follow the Stratton PTC on Facebook. Admission is $8 per person, $25 for a family of four or more, and tickets for the Cake Walk are $2. Participants of the pumpkin judging contest must drop off their decorated pumpkins at the Stratton Community Building between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct. 28.

In Strong, the Chandlers are hosting a night at the Haunted Chandler Farm on Oct. 29 from 4:30-9 p.m at 31 Chandler Road. There will be a trunk or treat from 4:30-6 p.m. with a $100 prize going to the person with the best decorated trunk, and outdoor movie screenings of The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. There will also be a haunted walk from 7-9 p.m., and free food and games will be provided throughout the night. Don’t forget to add to bring a carved pumpkin to add to the “great pumpkin wall!”

The Farmington Recreational Department Indoor Spooktacular is happening on Oct. 30 at the Farmington Recreation Department from 4-6 p.m. Candy, stickers, and more will be handed out to each child in eighth grade or under as long as they are registered by Oct. 27. Several businesses and independent participants will be handing out candy from their decorated tables and booths, and there will be a vote to see who has the best decorations. Individual participants are eligible for a cash prize of $250 and a trophy if they win the first-place vote. All children who attend will be entered to win a door prize, and the two selected winners will receive a Walmart gift card. Anyone who would like to register or is interested in setting up a table or booth should call (207) 778-3464 for more information.

Rangeley Lakes Regional School Parent Teacher Association is putting together a Halloween Trick or Treat and Bake Sale on Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m. There will be decorated tables on the patio of Furbish Brew House & Eats that are “trunk or treat” style, and there will be a table dedicated to the bake sale.

On Oct. 31, Wilton Public Safety is hosting a Halloween Parade on Main Street from 5-7 p.m. Families are encouraged to dress up and decorate their vehicles while community partners and friends will be handing out candy as families drive by. All volunteers handing out candy will be vetted by the Wilton Police beforehand. If anyone is interested in volunteering to hand out candy, email office@wpdme.com or visit Mishelle Fitch at Wilton Public Safety.

Trunk or Treats will be happening at the following locations:

3rd Annual Trunk or Treat at the Kingfield Gateway Parking Lot on Oct. 29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Beans Corner Baptist Church on Oct. 30 from 2-4 p.m.

Jay Maine Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Jay Fire Department at the Town Office on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Rangeley Trunk or Treat hosted by the Rangeley Recreation Department at the Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.