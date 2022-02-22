Upward Bound: “It’s not like school”

FARMINGTON – Applications for the University of Maine at Farmington’s college prep program, Upward Bound, are open with many slots to fill.

Upward Bound is looking for students in grades 9–12 who are academically motivated, planning to attend college and needing support, low income or could be the first person in their families to receive a college degree, and excited to participate in new academic, social and cultural experiences, and is not limited to those interested in attending UMF.

“We meet with students once a month…check their grades, see how they’re doing, that kind of stuff, and then depending what year they are are, if they’re a sophomore, we might look more into researching colleges and researching careers; if they’re a junior, we might start looking at scholarship applications, things like that. And then senior year, a lot of times our meetings with students are like work sessions where we’re helping to fill out the FAFSA or college applications,” academic counselor Abby Waceken said.

Upward Bound takes students on trips, such as to the theater, the beach or the botanical gardens, free of cost and has a six-week summer program where students have the opportunity to experience campus life, from eating in the dining halls to taking classes.

“They take classes in the morning, and then the afternoon typically focuses on career development…and then typically at night we do special interest activities,” Waceken said. “So they can get that experience with being on a college campus and being away from their families because a lot of times with first generation students, it’s really hard to go, and so having that experience helps them.”

The last two years, due to the pandemic, the summer program adapted to the circumstances by offering virtual experiences. Last year was a hybrid format consisting of four weeks taking an online course in students’ area of interest and shortening the campus experience to two weeks. Counselors will know more about what the summer program will look like for 2022 in the upcoming weeks.

One of the many benefits of Upward Bound is the financial assistance students can receive through the program, such as SAT waivers, AP test waivers, and college application fees are also typically waived. Students also receive a stipend for being in Upward Bound.

“It’s something, too, that when students talk about the program, they don’t necessarily talk about meeting with their counselor throughout the year, they talk about how amazon the summer program was, and it really is a special time,” Waceken said. “At UB, we have something called the ‘no discount’ policy. So basically students aren’t allowed to discount themselves or others, so we really try to foster this environment where you can be who you are, you can do as you want to do…it’s a very positive, uplifting environment.”

Waceken also wanted to dispel any concerns from potentially interested students that it’s not like school.

An information session will be held March 7 via Zoom and anyone interested can register here or call the Upward Bound office at (207) 778-7296.