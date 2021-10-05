Vandalism in Jay Hill Cemetery under investigation

JAY – The Jay Police Department is investigating vandalism in the Jay Hill Cemetery, located off Route 4/Main Street.

Police Chief Richard Caton IV said that over fifteen gravestones were tipped over, resulting in damages to some of the stones. The vandalism was reported to the department on Friday, Oct. 1.

Chief Caton said they do not yet have an estimate for the cost of repairing and restoring the stones.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Jay Police Department at 897-6766.