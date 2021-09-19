Vehicle fire develops into barricaded subject situation

JAY – A call for a vehicle fire developed into a hostile situation involving an armed and barricaded subject, according to a report from Jay Fire Chief Mike Booker.

Approximately 5:41 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, Jay Fire was called out for a vehicle fire. An officer from the Jay Police Department arrived on the scene first and reported that the vehicle fire was fully involved. When the officer exited his vehicle, the homeowner came to the door of the residence with a firearm, returned inside the residence, and reportedly barricaded himself inside.

The Jay police officer requested backup from Wilton PD, Livermore Falls PD, the State Police, and the State Police Tactical Team.

Unable to approach the scene of the fire with an armed subject in the vicinity, Jay Fire staged at Main Street and Oak Street. When the subject was taken into custody by law enforcement, Jay Fire arrived on the scene to address the fire.

By that point the fire had spread to completely involve a second vehicle, and began burning the side of the residence. A live power line was downed in the area, requiring assistance from Central Maine Power to shut off the line and allow firefighters to work safely. With mutual aid from Livermore Falls, East Dixfield, and Wilton fire departments, the fire was extinguished.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s also responded to the scene and will handle the investigation into the fire.