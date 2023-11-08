Voters weigh in on utilities, constitutional amendments, RSU 9 referendum

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Results are coming in for eight state ballot questions along with an RSU 9 referendum. These results will be updated as each town submits the ballot count. With five towns reporting as of 10 p.m. Tuesday night, some strong trends are emerging as voters favor a ban on consumer-owned utilities taking on major debt without voter approval; a ban on foreign governments investing in state elections; and the so-called ‘Right to Repair’ ballot initiative. Voters also tended to vote against creating ‘Pine Tree Power’.

Voters within the RSU 9 District are leaning in favor of purchasing the Holman House for the RSU 9 Administrative Offices.

The state-wide questions include four Citizens Initiatives and four Constitutional Amendments.

QUESTION 1: Do you want to bar some quasi-governmental entities and all consumer-owned electric utilities from taking on more than $1 billion in debt unless they get statewide voter approval? 1,885 yes; 921 no

QUESTION 2: Do you want to ban foreign governments and entities that they own, control, or influence from making campaign contributions or financing communications for or against candidates or ballot questions? 2,435 yes; 411 no

QUESTION 3: Do you want to create a new power company governed by an elected board to acquire and operate existing for-profit electricity transmission and distribution facilities in Maine? 682 yes; 2,180 no

QUESTION 4: Do you want to require vehicle manufacturers to standardize on-board diagnostic systems and provide remote access to those systems and mechanical data to owners and independent repair facilities? 2,409 yes; 441 no

QUESTION 5: Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to change the time period for judicial review of the validity of written petitions from within 100 days from the date of filing to within 100 business days from the date of filing of a written petition in the office of the Secretary of State, with an exception for petitions filed within 30 calendar days before or after a general election? 1,474 yes; 1,314 no

QUESTION 6: Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to require that all of the provisions of the Constitution be included in the official printed copies of the Constitution prepared by the Secretary of State? 1,950 yes; 857 no

QUESTION 7: Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to remove a provision requiring a circulator of a citizen’s initiative or people’s veto petition to be a resident of Maine and a registered voter in Maine, requirements that have been ruled unconstitutional in federal court? 803 yes; 1,964 no

QUESTION 8: Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to remove a provision prohibiting a person under guardianship for reasons of mental illness from voting for Governor, Senators and Representatives, which the United States District Court for the District of Maine found violates the United States Constitution and federal law? 1,165 yes; 1,619 no

RSU 9 Referendum: Do you favor authorizing the School Board of Regional School Unit No. 9 (the “RSU”) to fully acquire the property and building (the Holman Mission House) at 227 Main Street in Farmington for use as RSU administrative offices and other purposes at a purchase price not to exceed $400,000 and on such terms as the School Board determines are in the best interest of the RSU, which purchase price shall be 100% funded by federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds? 1,349 yes; 768 no

These numbers are for Franklin County and neighboring communities. Carrabassett Valley, Chesterville, New Sharon, Rangeley and Wilton have reported results of the elections.

Results are still pending for Avon, Carthage, Coplin Plantation, Dallas Plantation, Eustis, Farmington, Industry, Jay, Kingfield, New Vineyard, Phillips, Rangeley Plantation, Sandy River Plantation, Strong, Temple, Weld, and Vienna.

This story will be updated.