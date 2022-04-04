W.G. Mallett School team earns ‘ExploraVision’ regional win



FARMINGTON – A W.G. Mallett School student team was selected as one of the regional winners of the 30th annual ExploraVision challenge, the largest K-12 science competition designed to build problem-solving, critical thinking and collaboration skills. The challenge is sponsored by Toshiba and the National Science Teaching Association.

The team’s project titled, “Spider Plant CO2 Collector,” will advance to the national phase of the competition, where participants will have a chance to win $10,000 U.S. Series EE Savings Bonds (at maturity) and other prizes. Members of the 23 winning teams have each received a Chromebook to support the development virtual posters, website and videos for the national phase of the competition.

The Mallett team of second-graders, consists of Ronnie Yau, Lucy Perry, and Claire Kiger. They work in the GATE program with instructor Sue Boyce-Cormier. The students on their own, designed a device that they hoped would remove carbon emissions from automobiles utilizing spider plants. Their design anticipates CO2 emissions being utilized to symbiotically support plant growth.

Principal Tracy Williams said that the students’ thinking and their success “is a reminder to us all that our youngest students are capable of thinking beyond boundaries. These are our future adults and leaders who will be problem solving the complex challenges of our world. I’m glad they are recognized for starting that process now.”

Excitement is building about the success of the team. “We are also thrilled to learn that another of the W.G. Mallett teams came in as regional runner-up for their design of ‘Hive Tracker’ focusing on bees,” she added.

A representative from Toshiba will visit Mallett School on Friday, April 8, to recognize the winning team and they will share their entry video. Both teams will then share the details of their projects.

This year’s regional winners include innovative ideas ranging from drones that help reduce the carbon footprint to virtual reality technologies for pain management.

“The 30th year of the ExploraVision program saw students come up with critical and creative solutions to some of the world’s biggest problems,” said Ryuji Maruyama, chairman and CEO, Toshiba America, Inc. “We applaud our winners and all our entrants for their resilience as well as their ideas for new technologies and smart solutions that improve and enhance our lives and communities.”

ExploraVision participants were challenged to come up with potential solutions to solve problems that may existing in 10 years or more. Using real scientific research, students outlined methods to plan and test their ideas. In the next phase of competition, the winning regional teams will be asked to build webpages and short videos to communicate and exhibit their ideas to the public.

“The level of creativity and dedication these students have shown through their projects is truly amazing. Their imaginative ideas are shining examples of the innovation teachers of science try to foster every day in science classrooms, museums and zoos nationwide,” said Eric Pyle, NSTA president. “We congratulate the ExploraVision regional winners on what they’ve achieved so far and applaud all of the team coaches for engaging and inspiring their students to make a real difference in the world that they will inherit.”

In the next phase of competition, the 23 regional winners, including Mallett’s team will advance to the national level. Members of first place national-winning teams each receive a $10,000 U.S. Series EE Savings Bond (at maturity). Members of second place nationally winning teams will each receive a $5,000 U.S. Series EE Savings Bond (at maturity). The Toshiba/NSTA ExploraVision ceremony concludes with an awards luncheon and ceremony, where winners will be formally recognized for their creativity and accomplishments.

Since its inception in 1992, close to 450,000 students from across the United States and Canada have participated in the ExploraVision program. For 30 consecutive years, the program has helped children to expand their imagination and have fun while developing an interest in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education at an early age. To learn more, visit https://www.exploravision.org/.