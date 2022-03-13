Waiting for Spring

1 min read
A bluebird awaits its turn at the feeder during Saturday’s storm. (Photo by Don Waterhouse)
A cardinal fills its beak with a sunflower seed during Saturday’s storm. (Photo by Don Waterhouse)
Ducks are back! Can spring be far behind? (Photo by Dennis York)
A pair of Mallards swim out from under an overhanging snow bank. (Photo by Dennis York)
A Bluebird against a blue sky. (Photo by Dennis York)
A male Cardinal sings from the branches of a birch tree. (Photo by Dennis York)
A Cedar waxwing eyes a rotten apple. (Photo by Dennis York)
A deer takes one last look before running off. (Photo by Dennis York)
Roadside deer in Carthage. (Photo by Dennis York)

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.