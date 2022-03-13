Features Waiting for Spring by Administrator March 13, 2022 1 min read A bluebird awaits its turn at the feeder during Saturday’s storm. (Photo by Don Waterhouse) A cardinal fills its beak with a sunflower seed during Saturday’s storm. (Photo by Don Waterhouse) Ducks are back! Can spring be far behind? (Photo by Dennis York) A pair of Mallards swim out from under an overhanging snow bank. (Photo by Dennis York) A Bluebird against a blue sky. (Photo by Dennis York) A male Cardinal sings from the branches of a birch tree. (Photo by Dennis York) A Cedar waxwing eyes a rotten apple. (Photo by Dennis York) A deer takes one last look before running off. (Photo by Dennis York) Roadside deer in Carthage. (Photo by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ