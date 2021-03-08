Walmart bomb threat evacuates store

FARMINGTON – Walmart had to evacuate today after a threat was made about an explosive device being in the building.

According to a press release from Farmington Chief of Police Ken Charles, a call was received at 12:30 p.m. reporting that an explosive device was inside Walmart on the Wilton Road. Officers, as well as the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Farmington Fire Department and NorthStar Ambulance responded to the call.

Walmart Manager Greg Patterson evacuated the building, including all staff and customers.

Maine State Police Bomb Detection K9 teams reportedly found no suspicious items and officers cleared the scene, determining that the threat was false.

The incident remains under investigation.