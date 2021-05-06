Water letdown begins at Walton’s Mill Dam

FARMINGTON – The Atlantic Salmon Federation kicked off the working season for the Walton’s Mill Dam project last week with the removal of a small gate that will allow site research to begin, Project Manager Maranda Nemeth said.

The project was approved by voters in 2018 after a year’s worth of discussion and informational meetings. Though the topic has seen some considerable friction, the historical dam will be removed to help clear the way for the native Atlantic salmon. Many locals believe that the dam not only has historical value, but that removing it could cause significant changes to the ecosystem of the surrounding area. Though that may be true, environmentalists agree that dam removal is the way to go to restore the watershed back to its original state. Ultimately, the endangered Atlantic salmon take priority, and Temple Stream has been deemed “critical habitat” for the spawning fish.

The project is behind schedule, however, and the dam will likely stay in place until summer of 2022, according to Nemeth. Some of the smaller projects have already begun and will continue to be worked on throughout the summer, such as road and culvert restoration within the surrounding watershed.

Voters approved the acceptance of $750,000 of funding for the project last week, which officially began the lengthy process of crossing the t’s and dotting i’s in order to access the money, Nemeth said. The town is not expected to make any contribution to the funding of the project, which will cost $1.5 million overall.

The opening of the three-foot gate not only symbolizes the start of the project, but helps to prepare the surrounding area for the letdown of water, Nemeth said. The water will begin to flow downstream, allowing researchers to conduct required watershed tests such as a search for any historical artifacts. Certified applicators will also begin to gain control over invasive plant species such as Japanese Knotweed, allowing native plants to once again take root.