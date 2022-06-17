Water tanker flips into ditch in Kingfield

KINGFIELD – A man was injured Wednesday after the tanker truck he was driving went off the road.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 10:15 p.m. on June 15, Kingfield Fire Department and NorthStar Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Reportedly, Christopher Bennett, 49 of Lewiston, was driving a Poland Springs truck south on Route 27, heading into the downtown area, when he crashed and flipped upside down into a ditch. Bennett was injured, but it was not believed to be serious.

The crash is still under investigation with the assistance of the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit. The scene was cleared shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday morning.