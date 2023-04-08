Weekend Crossword: Winners and Solutions

Hello Crossword players! We have some solutions for you (not for life, just the puzzles) All of the previous puzzles are posted in the order they were released. Apologies for a typo last week. Clue 19 Across should have read “something to avoid getting sent on.”

It’s with great pleasure we announce that our first two winners have been drawn for Weekend Crossword. Each sent in a copy of a correctly completed submission and will now receive a custom coffee mug featuring The Daily Bulldog on one side and the MBTV logo on the other. Congratulations to J. Gray and B. Bridges! Your mugs will be on the way shortly.

If you have submitted and were not selected this month, you are still eligible to be selected next month. For each month you send in a completed entry, we add your name to the drawing.

Thank you to everyone who has participated and we look forward to seeing this continue to grow as a uniquely local favored feature.

Our weekend crosswords include fun, puns, and local flavor. We hope you enjoy! If you’d like to create your own crossword and submit it for use, send your digital links in an email to thedailybulldog@gmail.com with “Weekend Crossword” as the subject. Hand written submissions can be sent to our mailing address: Daily Bulldog, 270 Main Street, Farmington, ME 04938

Look for this weekend’s crossword later today and thanks again to everyone for playing.

January 29th, 2023





Case of the Mon-daze ~ February 5th

The Hills are Alive ~ February 12th

Fly Rod Crossword ~ February 19th

Headliners ~ February 26th

Falling ~ March 5th

Daylight Savings Thyme ~ March 12th

Something Brewing ~ March 19th

In Like a Lion ~ March 26th

April 1st Day ~ April 2nd