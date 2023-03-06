Weekend Crossword Winners for February

It’s with great pleasure we announce that our first two winners have been drawn for Weekend Crossword. Each sent in a copy of a correctly completed submission and will now receive a custom coffee mug featuring The Daily Bulldog on one side and the MBTV logo on the other. Congratulations to V. Tucker and P. Poisson! Your mugs will be on the way shortly.

If you have submitted and were not selected this month, you are still eligible to be selected next month. For each month you send in a completed entry, we add your name to the drawing. Thank you to everyone who has participated and we look forward to seeing this grow as a uniquely local favored feature.

Our weekend crosswords include fun, puns, and local flavor. We hope you enjoy! If you’d like to create your own crossword and submit it for use, send your digital links in an email to thedailybulldog@gmail.com with “Weekend Crossword” as the subject. Hand written submissions can be sent to our mailing address: Daily Bulldog, 270 Main Street, Farmington, ME 04938