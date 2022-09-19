Welcome to the Farmington Fair 2022

FARMINGTON – Despite the rain, the first day of the 2022 Farmington Fair was a delightful time to enjoy the best of Franklin County.

Sunday included a variety of events from 4-H shows to races and oxen pulls to a pie-eating contest. Live music played in the park throughout the afternoon. A new addition to the park is a tent with picnic tables arranged under it, providing shelter from both sun and rain.

The evening concluded with the Miss Farmington Fair Pageant, where girls from across the county showcased their creative talents in a competition for the title of Miss Farmington Fair 2022. Where else can you hear ‘We Will Rock You’ by Queen played on the violin, or ‘Baby Shark’ played on the clarinet, or watch an artist paint on stage?

Charli Moody, 12, was named Miss Farmington Fair 2022. Madeline Ernest-Rothert, 12, was named Junior Miss Farmington Fair and the overall winner of the competition, while her younger sister McKenna, 9, took home Little Miss Farmington Fair 2022.

Held by the Franklin County Agricultural Society, this is the 181st annual fair. The fair runs from Sunday, September 18, to Saturday, September 24.

Events start at noon Monday through Friday, and the midway is open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The exhibition hall is filled with booths and displays of fresh produce, canned goods, arts and crafts, and baked goods. The gallery walls upstairs are lined with paintings, drawings, and photography from Franklin County residents.

Fair food is always a treat. Check out the Maine Maple Producers for maple cotton candy, and stroll the midway for classic fair foods.

Vendors and local businesses are set up in the Starbird Building and the former Beano Building. The agricultural museum, the New Sharon Library, and other exhibitions are located near the Maple Avenue entrance and the livestock barns.

Local farmers have their prize animals at the barns and love to ‘talk shop’ about their farms. Lane Barnyard Animals are back this year with miniature horses, goats, calves, and other animals that kids love to see.

There are pulling events, 4-H shows, races, and music shows every day this week. Some special events include the Firemen’s Muster Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., the Darby Sabin Band in the park on Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m., and truck and tractor pulls Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, events begin at 9 a.m. with the Heart of Maine Dairy Goat show. The midway will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the popular Demolition Derby starts at 7 p.m. in the race grandstand.

The full schedule of events can be found at the Fairgrounds, or online at farmingtonfairmaine.com

Admission is $10 for 12 and up, $5 for 8 to 11, and kids 7 and under get in free. On Tuesday and Thursday, seniors 62 and up get half price admission at $5.