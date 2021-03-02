Weld residents to vote Tuesday, date for annual meeting TBD

WELD – The town of Weld will be holding municipal elections from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Town Hall Tuesday evening, with all of the positions uncontested.

Dina Walker is running for an open, three-year seat on the board, while Brian Hayes is running for a two-year term. Road Commissioner Kelly Hutchinson is seeking another three-year term. No one has returned nomination paperwork for a five-year position on the Planning Board.

The location and date of the annual annual town meeting hasn’t been decided yet but will be announced once restrictions lift and Weld can host the meeting in accordance with safety guidelines.

The warrant for the town meeting, whenever it is eventually held, includes several articles for the public’s consideration, including budgets for town departments and general government office position elections.

There will also be an article to authorize Weld’s Selectboard to proceed with bringing a broadband communications service from Matrix Engineering to all 911 addresses in Weld. This approval will be based on the possibility of attaining the Connect Maine Authority and the Northern Boarder Regional Commission grants to help with capital cost. The NBRC grant has already been received, but the Connect ME funds have not. The success of the project also relies on Matrix Engineering covering the majority of the cost, leaving only 11 percent of the full price of the project to be divided among the four towns involved in the agreement. Weld’s cost will not exceed $284,871 covered by a municipal loan.

The current Budget Committee members’ appointments expire in 2022, requiring that there also be a vote to elect members for a new 3-year term.