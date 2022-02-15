Western Maine Community Action advocates for those experiencing homelessness in Franklin County

FARMINGTON – A new program offered by Western Maine Community Action aims to support people experiencing homelessness within Franklin County, with the ultimate goal of eliminating homelessness.

The program, titled Family and Health Services, was started in the summer of 2021. Program Director Kobi Perry explained that under WMCA, the program offers multiple support systems for families and individuals in need. These include healthcare navigation to find affordable health insurance, family coaching to help families identify and work to fulfill needs and goals in a way that has proven to help families out of poverty.

In addition, the program offers support for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

With the closure of the Western Maine Homeless Outreach in 2020, there has been a lack of resources to address the needs of the communities in Franklin County. WMCA is working to address that gap with the Family and Health Services program, although the need for a shelter is still evident.

The Farmington Zoning Board is in the process of drafting ordinances that would accommodate a homeless shelter within the town limits. In 2019, the Planning Board revoked a decision to allow the Western Maine Homeless Outreach Shelter to be relocated to downtown Farmington. The zoning board took up the matter to create ordinances and guidelines, but experienced a hiatus due to COVID-19. They continued work in 2021 and Paul Mills, chair of the zoning board, shared a proposed ordinance with the Farmington Board of Selectmen on Tuesday, Feb. 8; Perry, along with other members of WMCA, were present at the meeting.

At that meeting, Perry shared several specific concerns about the ordinance; she felt that the barriers may be too restrictive to adequately meet the needs of the clients that WMCA is working with, including a limitation on the total number of shelter beds within the town limits. She expressed some surprise that WMCA had not been invited to join the conversation regarding a shelter and the needs of people experiencing homelessness, as they are currently one of the only agencies in the region providing services to that demographic.

Mills welcomed a conversation with WMCA, the zoning board, Safe Voices (which supports survivors of domestic violence), New Beginnings (which serves area youth), and any other interested parties. The select board voted unanimously to table the ordinance until that meeting took place and any necessary adjustments were made.

In a conversation with the Bulldog, Perry identified several immediate needs for those experiencing homelessness within Farmington and Franklin County. Affordable housing, while it cannot be secured overnight, remains at the top of the list. In addition, transportation and accessible food are immediate needs, along with better mental health and substance use programs and resources. People with mental health or substance use challenges may be at higher risk for homelessness, and people experiencing homelessness may be at higher risk for mental health or substance use challenges. Franklin County lacks adequate mental health resources, with many providers overburdened and booking weeks or months out.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 8, WMCA was serving 49 households for a total of 64 individuals experiencing homelessness. 16 households, consisting of 20 individuals, were unhoused at that time. The other 33 households and 44 individuals were lodged in temporary quarters, mostly hotel or motel rooms, paid for by the Emergency Rental Assistance program. The ERA program for Franklin County is also administered by WMCA.

The majority of clients experiencing homelessness were residents of Farmington before they became homeless, Perry stated.

When a client begins working with WMCA, they immediately try to get a roof over the client’s head. However, there are no homeless shelter beds available within Franklin County, so clients may have to be referred and relocated elsewhere. If an apartment is available, or when one becomes available, WMCA works to secure ERA funds to provide a landowner with proof of rent for the client.

As a last resort, ERA funds are used to pay for a hotel room, if a room is available.

There are significant challenges that people experiencing homelessness face. There is a lack of hotel rooms and affordable housing, and individuals with criminal backgrounds or registered sex offenders often face additional barriers to securing basic housing needs.

If an apartment or a hotel room cannot be procured, individuals live out of their vehicle or on the street. This situation may make it very difficult to find employment, which presents additional barriers towards finding a stable living situation.

Perry said that the big issue is the lack of affordable housing, either shelter beds or subsidized housing. This impacts many aspects of the community, including the workforce. WMCA has several positions open for hiring which have been open for months. Perry felt strongly that if WMCA could offer affordable housing to employees, they would have no open positions. However, the housing climate continues to be inaccessible for many, especially if they work part-time or minimum-wage jobs.

The issue of homelessness has the potential to impact future generations. Children who experience homelessness may face significant academic challenges because of their unstable living situation. They may face health and wellbeing issues as a result of their environment. Because of disruptions in their education and their social-emotional development, children who face homelessness and poverty may be more at risk for the same challenges when they become adults.

Perry termed this as a ‘generational trauma’, where children who experience homelessness may become adults with the same challenges, and their children may later also experience homelessness. Individuals who would ordinarily be expected to live a healthy, functional life, join the workforce, and participate in the community, may fall through the cracks and leave gaps within the community.