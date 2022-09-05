Western Maine Friends of Ukrainians meeting Sept. 12



FARMINGTON – Members of the Western Maine Friends of Ukrainians, a newly formed Farmington-based group, will be joined at their Sept. 12 meeting with Oleg Opalnyk, a Mainer who has been helping relatives from Ukraine resettle here. He will talk with the group about the steps along the way to helping people transition from a war-torn county to life in the U.S.

Western Maine Friends of Ukrainians is exploring the possibility of sponsoring people who have been displaced by Russia’s war on Ukraine. The group, which first met in May, has been examining the requirements set out by the United for Ukraine program that has been developed by the U.S. Department of Immigration.

An important task is to form a Sponsorship Circle of 5 to 10 members. Members of the Circle could potentially have experience in law, banking, real estate, business leadership, town affairs, social services, health care, or employment, with an aim to create a well-resourced committee. WMFU will have to develop a welcome plan to address housing options, medical care, language training, education, food, and cultural integration.

Community individuals have already offered help with English language instruction, workforce training, reviewing of certifications and transcripts, and initial medical services. The Returned Peace Corps Volunteers’ Alliance for Ukraine has provided online workshops to help individuals and groups navigate the federal requirements for sponsorship under the Humanitarian Parole program. United for Ukraine requires those sponsoring to demonstrate that 125% of federal poverty level ($35,000 for a family of four a year) can be met. Much of this can be provided by in-kind support and allowable federal programs.

The next tasks for WMFU will be to seek a 501(c)3 fiscal sponsor, identify independent housing and/or host families, determine funding sources, and decide how many families we could reasonably host.

The next meeting of the Western Maine Friends of Ukrainians is Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Center in the Gathering Area of the church building. Interested community members are invited to participate. You can contact Janine Winn, a returned Peace Corps volunteer, at 578-8220 with questions.