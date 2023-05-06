Western Maine Friends of Ukrainians seeks to help displaced Ukrainian families

FARMINGTON – “Imagine yourself moving to another country with a suitcase,” Janine Winn said.

Winn is a founding member of Western Maine Friends of Ukrainians, a group that seeks to support displaced Ukrainian people and help them find a home in the Farmington area.

After living for three years in Ukraine with the Peace Corps, cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic and then the Russian invasion into Ukraine, Winn is passionate about the Ukrainian people. Winn lived with three host families in a large village in Western Ukraine. She described the culture and environment as Maine in 1957, but with cell phones. She imagines that Maine could be a good fit for displaced Ukrainians, particularly those from the villages in Ukraine.

Initially, WMFU is looking to assist three Ukrainian families with relocating into the area in the near future. This move may be short-term, until it is safe for the families to return home to Ukraine, or it may be a permanent transition.

To be successful with this goal, WMFU is in the process of becoming a ‘Sponsor Circle.’. The group will coordinate fundraising and local support systems for Ukrainian guest families.

Once a family arrives in Maine, they will need temporary accommodations while permanent housing and resources are established. Families will be placed with a host family to go through a community orientation and the initial transition. WMFU is actively seeking host families and other volunteers to help with the process.

A host family would welcome a Ukrainian family into their home, providing shelter and acting as ‘tour guides’ through the transition into the United States and specifically rural Maine. The process for hosting a family is not a random draw; WMFU will work with national partners such as Welcome US and Sponsor Circle, and these partners can help match Ukrainian families with American families.

Host families are not asked to provide food and clothing. These expenses will be covered by WMFU. Host families are not expected to cook, either, but to provide a way for their guests to cook, and space for them to store their food. Housing would be provided free of charge initially until reimbursements can be made through immigration services or wages earned by the guests.

Displaced Ukrainian families may or may not speak English, with varying degrees of fluency. Families may include mothers and children along with extended family members; many Ukrainian men will remain in Ukraine with some exemptions for special circumstances. These people may come from a wide variety of backgrounds including professionals, farmers, laborers, house wives, and teachers.

Winn said that based on her experience in Ukraine, the best way for a host family to support their guest family is to treat them as part of the household.

A host family is only one aspect of the support that a Ukrainian family would need in the Franklin County area. Winn shared one example of the culture shock that can be expected. Ukrainians walk a lot instead of driving and their infrastructure reflects that, with small shops carrying grocery staples close to home. In rural Maine, resources are more sparsely spaced, and it is not unusual to drive 10 or 20 minutes to get groceries, while other errands such as medical appointments are often a longer drive.

WMFU is also looking for business partners to help support these families. Several local landlords have offered to help secure housing, both in-town and rural accommodations as needed by the guest families.

The WMFU sponsor circle welcome plan outlines additional resources for guest families to help with the transition. The Mt. Blue School District includes the community adult education department that could provide necessary language education and job training for adults, and the school district is also equipped to support children who are English learners.

Initially, a local physician has committed to providing medical care until Ukrainian families are able to secure medical coverage through the MaineCare program.

Winn will be available to help support the cultural connections between Ukrainian and American families, and to help with the community orientation based on her experience living in Rural Ukraine.

Employment resources such as the Wilton Career Center and the RSU 9 Adult Ed Center are based in the area. These services can help with employment goals, developing resumes, and preparing for interviews.

Other needs that can be filled by interested volunteers and business partners include transportation, shopping, childcare, translating to and from Russian or Ukrainian to English, teaching English, financial donations, and donations of furniture, clothing, household items, books, toys, bicycles, and other necessary items.

“Imagine yourself moving to another country with a suitcase,” Winn said. “That’s what they need: everything that is not in the suitcase.”

For more information or to become involved please contact Janine Winn at 207-578-8220, j9shome@gmail.com, or WMFU ℅ Janine Winn, P.O. Box 518, Temple Maine, 04984.