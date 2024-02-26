Western Maine Mountain Housing addresses common questions and concerns ahead of contract zoning vote

KINGFIELD – Housing needs in northern Franklin County, like most areas, have seemingly reached a critical point. Searches through rental listing websites, social media groups and forums, and online newspaper ads return very few, if any, affordable housing rentals in Kingfield and surrounding towns.

Western Maine Mountain Housing, a non-profit housing coalition, aims to tackle the housing issue with workforce housing projects in towns along the northern Route 27 corridor. The group’s first venture is a complex consisting of two 9-unit apartment buildings proposed to be built at 479 Main Street, near Dollar General.

Under the proposal, one and two bedroom apartments will be available to those earning 80% or less of the Area Median Income. For this project, household income would be capped between $42,450 and $60,600 depending on the number of people in the household.

WMMH intends to apply for project funding through MaineHousing’s Rural Affordable Rental Housing Loan Program if necessary zoning changes are approved by the town next week.

Voters will decide the fate of the project on March 5 by either accepting or rejecting the necessary contract zoning changes as a whole. Contract zoning allows the town to consider changes to the zoning ordinances for specific projects. The changes necessary for the housing project include setbacks, height, density, square footage of lots, and the number and size of parking spaces. This is the first contract zoning to go before the town since it was approved by voters in 2023.

WMMH worked with the Planning Board for more than a year to ensure the board’s recommended additions and restrictions had been implemented in the application. In January, the Board of Selectmen set the date for the vote to coincide with primary elections. Voting will take place in Webster Hall 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Absentee ballots are available until the end of business Feb. 29 by contacting the town office. After Thursday, absentee ballots are only available under certain special circumstances.

The coalition held numerous informational meetings regarding its proposal but questions remained. Through a series of emails and a phone interview, WMMH Executive Director Mark Green addressed some of those questions and concerns last week.

Will the Kingfield project only be open to workers earning exactly 80% AMI?

That is the maximum income a household can have to qualify for this housing. We will certainly have households earning less than 80% if they have good references and it can be shown that they can afford to pay the rent. We are allowed to look at the household’s most recent tax returns or last six weeks of wages.. Once a person is qualified, they can stay in the unit as their income increases to the point where they can find another home. Perhaps that will be one of the single family homes we plan to build.

So, it would not be for people making over 80%?

Let me tell you about a conversation I had with Jed (Whiting) who runs Stratton Lumber. He said none of his folks get paid less than what the maximum is for these units. But, when you hire somebody new, they might be coming from a lower paying job. So there could be somebody who maybe worked as a clerk in a convenience store and they’re just moving into a job at Poland Spring, for example. We could take somebody even though they’re going into a higher paying job.

If an applicant is under that 80% but they can prove to be a reliable applicant, will they be considered?

As long as they can show that they can pay the rent and have good references, yes, somebody lower making lower than 80% would be eligible for that housing.

The 2023 Rural Affordable Rental Housing Program guide states on page 4 ” All developers must be willing to accept the Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”) Housing Choice Vouchers from qualified tenants unless the property’s rents are above the voucher payment standard.” What disqualifies this project from being “willing to accept” vouchers?

We cannot discriminate against anyone with a Housing Choice Voucher. Technically, neither can a private property owner. We intend to advertise through local employers, so we may get someone who is working part-time and gets a voucher for a portion of their rent. We have tried to be clear that our mission is to create housing for the workforce. If someone is working but gets a portion of their rent paid through a voucher, I guess I don’t see that as a bad thing. We are not required to take a voucher from a tenant that does not have good references and a clear ability to pay the rent. We intend to be diligent about this.

Is the rent based on income or is it based on 80% AMI?

It is based on the 80%. One caveat though, is that when we go through the application process, MaineHousing requires us to do a rent survey. I think there’s a possibility, and maybe even a strong possibility, that our rent will be lower than the $1,136 shown in our FAQ sheet. That is because they want the housing that we build to be at the local market rate.

This project will not be the recipient of any other rent subsidies, correct?

That’s correct. There is no way that someone who goes in there is going to get an additional rent subsidy. The way this is done is they (Maine Rural Affordable Rental Loan Program) will look at the cost of the project, how much debt it can support and what it costs to operate. Then they will essentially give us a mortgage that will allow us to meet our expenses. That turns into essentially, a 45-year deferred forgivable loan.

One thing I have been getting from some people is that we are just going to fill this with asylum seekers or immigrants and the state is going to force us to do that. There are other programs that provide housing for immigrants; not the one that we are hoping to take advantage of. There is almost no way that could happen. Not that we are opposed to housing for asylum seekers but that is not our mission. Our mission is workforce housing.

The Planning Board included a memo from DrummondWoodsum Attorneys at Law in its recommendation report for the Board of Selectmen. The memo is addressed to Mark Green and dated Sept. 11, 2023 September It states having a workforce preference could expose WMMH and potentially the town to claims of discrimination violation. It also states that MaineHousing often finances programs through tax exempt bonds, which require rental housing projects “serve or be available … for general public use” and cannot be “for the exclusive use of a limited number of private business owners”. Can you expand on that?

I haven’t looked at that letter in a long time. My recollection is when we asked the question, what we wanted to do is limit our tenants to people who were in the workforce. What the response was, is that we really can’t do that. So we couldn’t put an advertisement on Craigslist and say it was workforce only. We can advertise only with employers. We are continuing to call it workforce housing, but we are not going to eliminate people because they are not in the workforce. However, we are going to gear all our advertising toward employers and toward the workforce which is legal. We obviously want to follow the law.

When you discussed a 10% Payment in Lieu of Taxes with selectmen in October, you stated that annual rental payments would be about $248,000 after vacancy allowances, making the PILOT approximately $24,800. During the last informational meeting held Feb. 15, you said the PILOT would be about $15,000. What the discrepancy is attributed to?

Initially, I did use the number of $24,800 but at that time we were considering adding two 3 bedroom units at a higher rent. For a variety of reasons we decided to build only 1 and 2 bedroom units which slightly decreased the total rent and therefore what we would pay the Town. The calculation we made back in November of 2023 was $22,420.

I have been using the number of $15,000 to $20,000. There is a possibility that the rental rate survey may show a lower market rate which would lower the rents and the contribution to the town.

I would note that the entire parcel, of which we are only purchasing a portion, pays less than $4000 annually in property taxes. An added benefit is that the PILOT will not be added to the Town’s state valuation so it will not impact what the Town pays in county and school fees.

The loan program is still in its infancy. Are there any successful housing projects that you know of that are already renting?

The program just gave out its first round of funding, I believe, this past fall. There is a project almost exactly like ours under construction in Madison. They had some of the same questions about the occupancy of the housing. It is still under construction. Nobody is living in it right now. I drove by it the other day and it is two very attractive buildings, even without siding. That is the one I am familiar with.

What does a successful phase 1 look like?

Phase 1 success is getting those 18 units built. If the town approves this project, we will be ready to go. With just a little bit of luck, we will be under construction by the fall. This one project is not gonna solve the problem. It’s not gonna serve the whole spectrum of incomes.

We’ve had some folks that have come to us and say we really don’t need rental housing, but that’s not what the data shows. Camoin, an economic development consulting service, identified a need of 100-300 housing units. We have a long way to go to even get to the minimum. Sugarloaf would not have The Herbert if there were a lot of rentals.

Our Phase 2, which would be the single family homes, will serve people up to 120% of AMI. That’s how we then move on to that next group of people. Then we need to do something in other parts of our region, particularly in Carrabassett Valley and Stratton/Eustis.

