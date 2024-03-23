Western Mountain Chiropractic relocates to Wilton Road in Farmington

FARMINGTON – Doctors Timothy Saulter and Tyler Reichert with Western Mountain Chiropractic are thrilled to announce their relocation to a new office, located at 444 Wilton Road (Route 2) in Farmington, across from Hight Chervolet. Formerly, the office was located on Front Street in downtown Farmington. In addition, they have expanded the office hours to better accommodate their patients’ schedules and streamline appointments.

Western Mountain Chiropractic is committed to a collaborative approach to patient care, earning trust and confidence of each patient and medical provider involved in that patient’s care. Dr. Saulter and Dr. Reichert specialize in the treatment and management of musculo-skeletal conditions of the spine and extremities, delivering individualized and effective care for each patient. Individual treatment plans can include chiropractic adjustments, massage therapy, physiotherapy such as hot packs and cryotherapy, and both remedial and preventive stretches and exercises. Patients will be referred to the most appropriate provider if at any time it is felt the treatment plan is not effective.

“Our office prides itself on getting people better as quickly as possible,” Dr. Saulter said, adding that they don’t want patients to be stuck in a cycle of seeking treatment, instead aiming to address the issues and promote healing and wellbeing.

Dr. Saulter has over thirty years experience in providing chiropractic care and while he will eventually retire, he continues to provide care alongside Dr. Reichert, who joined the practice last October.

In addition, massage therapist Lee Brandwein who has been working with Western Mountain Chiropractic, has also made the move to the new location.

Current and new patients are invited to visit the new office at 444 Wilton Road in Farmington, visit the website and Facebook page, or call the office at 207-778-6464 with inquiries.