When to plant the veggie garden

Written by University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s David Fuller

FARMINGTON – What with the pandemic and the rush to have a vegetable garden, coupled with wacky weather, a common question heard is: “When do I plant”?

To help with this question, vegetables can be broken up into two groups: the cool season crops and the warm season crops. Cool season crops are those that can be planted early (like now or even two weeks ago) and that are not bothered with reasonable cold, meaning above 28 degrees or a little colder. Veggies in this group include peas; onions, either from sets, plants or bare-root transplants; greens, including beets, Swiss chard, spinach, lettuce and mache. Other vegetable types in this group include the brassicas such as broccoli, cauliflower, kale, and cabbage.

If planting the above from transplants, it is a good idea to harden the plants off by putting them outside for a few days to get toughened up by the wind and cold and bring them in at night. Then plant and make sure to water them in to get rid of air pockets around the roots.

The other class of vegetables are the warm season types such as tomatoes, eggplant, peppers and all the vine crops: squash, pumpkins, cucumbers, and melons. And then you have the direct-seeded warm season crops like corn and beans. These two often will rot in the ground if planted before the first week of June in central Franklin County. And remember, if you plant too early, you may have a hard time to find replacement seeds or transplants. Synthetic seed treatment helps in seed germination with cooler soil temperatures. Some varieties will germinate better in cool soils than others, such as Provider bush bean. But in general, planting about June 7 for these warm-season crops will offer a better chance for success.

Potatoes are another popular crop. Potatoes are planted from seed pieces (certified seed is recommended to avoid plant disease). Plant potatoes when the ground temperature is 50 degrees at 4 inches deep in the soil when measured in the morning. Now would be a good time to plant potatoes.

And as always, the University of Maine Cooperative Extension is available to answer your gardening questions. Get in touch with them at 778-4650 or extension.franklin@maine.edu