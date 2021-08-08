Features Wild about Maine by Administrator August 8, 2021August 8, 2021 1 min read Moose at Camp Phoenix in Millinocket, Maine. (Photo by Paige Plourde) Moose at Camp Phoenix in Millinocket, Maine. (Photo by Paige Plourde) Moose at Camp Phoenix in Millinocket, Maine. (Photo by Paige Plourde) A fawn in the ferns. (Photo by Dennis York) Spider and its shadow. (Photo by Dennis York) Relaxing at Webb Lake. (Photo by Dennis York) A buck sticks out his tongue as I snapped his picture. (Photo by Dennis York) A toad is on the hunt. (Photo by Dennis York) Blueberry fest fireworks over Wilson Lake Saturday. (Photo by Don Waterhouse) Blueberry fest fireworks over Wilson Lake in Wilton Saturday. (Photo by Don Waterhouse) A mother’s loving touch! A doe and her twin fawns in Livermore. (Photo by Jim Knox ) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.