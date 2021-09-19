Features Wild adventures, scenic wonders by Administrator September 19, 2021September 19, 2021 5 mins read Mushroom foraging day for Little Chip. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Little Chip remembered to wash after touching mushrooms. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Little Chip’s mother always reminded him to wash behind his ears and the back of his neck. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) A black duck enjoys a stroll on a beautiful day in Mt. Vernon. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Late bloomers help pollinators get through fall. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Aphids bring sweet nectar to the surface of plants where ants can easily access it. The ants in turn tend the aphids and keep them alive through the winter. The ants on milkweed are stingers, be careful. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) A monarch caterpillar on milkweed is joined by aphids. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Barely visible with the naked eye, an oak bush cricket hangs out. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Milkweed tussock caterpillar. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Eastern phoebe in Vienna. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Yarrow blossoms play host to a variety of insect life. Look closely to see a tiny saddle patterned caterpillar. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Milkweed triad. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Conjoined twin rudbekia. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) The stem of the rudbekia anomaly was double in thickness as well. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Another view of the conjoined rudbekia. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) The heart of Phillips lies in the Sandy River. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Nature carved some fancy stonework on the shores of the Sandy River in Phillips. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) How many thousands of years, I wonder, did it take for water to create this natural wonder?(Photo by Jane Naliboff)T Bygone ornamental chives glisten in the sun. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) A beautiful monarch butterfly. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Bee on a purple cone flower. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Frog takes a break. (Photo by Karen Dalot) It looks very different with its wings closed. (Photo by Karen Dalot) It is tiring being a big cat, so it’s time for a nap at Dew animal farm in Mt. Vernon. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Posing on the flowers. (Photo by Karen Dalot) The hummingbirds are gone until next spring. (Photo by Karen Dalot) This butterfly has some bright orange colors. (Photo by Karen Dalot) This one has fall like colors. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Seeing double? (Photo by Karen Dalot) A white tiger takes a nap at Dew Animal Farm in Mt. Vernon. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Grey Jay, Canada Jay, Whiskey Jack – call them what you wish! Near Height of Land, Rt. 17, Rangeley (Steve Muise, Farmington) Clouded Sulpher Butterfly on clover – Mt. Blue State Park, Center Hill Overlook near park headquarters, Weld (Steve Muise, Farmington) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.