Features Wild August by Administrator August 14, 2022 2 mins read I caught one! This blue heron caught a hornpout (catfish). (Photo by Dennis York) One gulp and the hornpout is gone. (Photo by Dennis York) A monarch caterpillar feeding on milkweed. (Photo by Dennis York) A monarch butterfly feeding on milkweed. (Photo by Dennis York) A big meal for a small bird. (Photo by Dennis York) Afternoon clouds roll in over the mountains in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) A leopard frog. (Photo by Dennis York) A red-tailed hawk on the power lines. (Photo by Dennis York) A busy beaver. Beavers are more active now as they stock pile food for winter. (Photo by Dennis York) A bumblebee buzzes burdocks. (Photo by Dennis York) Hummingbirds seem to be everywhere right now. This ruby-throated hummingbird looks around for something sweet in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox) Finally it sees some nice bee balm to its liking. (Photo by Jim Knox) A juvenile chestnut-sided warbler lands near me in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox) A female common yellowthroat watches me watch her. (Photo by Jim Knox) A northern mockingbird sits on a pine branch looking for some insects in Farmington. (Photo by Jim Knox) Mockingbird takes flight with snack! (Photo by Jim Knox) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ