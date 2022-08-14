Wild August

2 mins read
I caught one! This blue heron caught a hornpout (catfish). (Photo by Dennis York)
One gulp and the hornpout is gone. (Photo by Dennis York)
A monarch caterpillar feeding on milkweed.  (Photo by Dennis York)
A monarch butterfly feeding on milkweed. (Photo by Dennis York)
A big meal for a small bird. (Photo by Dennis York)
Afternoon clouds roll in over the mountains in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)
A leopard frog. (Photo by Dennis York)
A red-tailed hawk on the power lines. (Photo by Dennis York)
A busy beaver. Beavers are more active now as they stock pile food for winter. (Photo by Dennis York)
A bumblebee buzzes burdocks. (Photo by Dennis York)
Hummingbirds seem to be everywhere right now. This ruby-throated hummingbird looks around for something sweet in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Finally it sees some nice bee balm to its liking. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A juvenile chestnut-sided warbler lands near me in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A female common yellowthroat watches me watch her. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A northern mockingbird sits on a pine branch looking for some insects in Farmington. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Mockingbird takes flight with snack! (Photo by Jim Knox)
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.