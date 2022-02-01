Wilton artist makes “forever flowers” for local nursing home residents

FARMINGTON – The pandemic has been a source of loneliness and isolation for many people, but especially for the residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Though some visitation restrictions have been lifted, the precautions can still be challenging.

Wilton resident and Owner of SKC Sola Creations, Kathleen Chenery, is looking to make this Valentine’s day a little less lonely for the residents of Sandy River center in Farmington. A gesture of kindness, Chenery has created a Valentine’s gift sponsorship event with a goal of spreading smiles to each of the 75 residents.

Her career as a former nurse in the Philippines coupled with the pandemic traveling restrictions inspired her to take on the project.

“Last year my grandfather died, and I couldn’t go back home to say goodbye, and we were close…it hit home for me,” Chenery said. “At the same time, too, back when I was still a nursing student, we were assigned to a nursing home, and I know most patients don’t really get visits from their family or gifts for special occasions, and it clicked for me— I want to do that.”

When she first started the fundraising event, she was unsure that it would be successful. However, Chenery has received enough donations to sponsor 46 wooden rose creations to give as gifts to the residents.

“I was hesitant at first, especially right now while we’re in a pandemic with all the prices going up. To me, it’s not a perfect time, but I really want to do it in memory of my grandfather,” Chenery said. “Just giving them a reason to smile and feel like they’re loved even with everything going on right now.”

Chenery is relatively new to the Farmington community and the support she’s received for her mission has given her the encouragement to make this an annual event.

“Physically, I don’t really like it here because it’s very cold, but community-wise, people are really good here,” Chenery said. “It makes me feel good that people are helping me with this special event.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring a flower gift for the price of five dollars can visit the SKC Sola Creations site.