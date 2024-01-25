Wilton board and legal counsel determine pending application for cannabis business cannot move forward under moratorium

WILTON – On Tuesday evening, the selectboard continued the ongoing discussion about the cannabis moratorium and local business Honeycomb Farm’s request for a permit. This was previously explored at the selectboard meeting on Dec. 19. Town Manager Maria Greeley reported that she had reached out to the town’s attorney, as well as the law firm that wrote the moratorium; the board had allowed former Town Manager Perry Ellsworth to hire a firm with experience writing cannabis-specific moratoriums.

She shared the responses with the board. “It’s clear to me that we are not able to issue a permit under both legal opinions,” Chairwoman Tiffany Maiuri explained. “I was under the impression that we were; there were some comments made that made me believe that we could issue the permit.”

“Both opinions clearly state that we are not able to,” Maiuri emphasized.

Greeley was clear that she, along with other members of the board, had mistakenly thought the specifics of the moratorium would allow business that began before it went into effect to continue. This would include Honeycomb Farm, who began the permitting process in 2019, and two other businesses.

“I believe that the intent of the moratorium was to allow the three businesses to move forward,” Greeley said. However, the moratorium was written in such a way that does not allow this to happen. Greeley explained that it is legally impossible to amend the language of a moratorium on the floor, meaning the board is unable to issue a permit to Honeycomb Farm while the moratorium is in effect.

Later in the meeting, Maiuri made a public announcement that the Maine Department of Transportation (MEDOT) will be undergoing a bridge replacement on Pond Road in 2025.

“We’ve been talking about the bridge replacement on Pond Road for a couple years. It’s going to be happening in 2025. It’s going to be over several months,” Maiuri said. She wanted to remind the citizens of Wilton that this project will be moving forward and more information is available in the form of a digital presentation from MEDOT detailing the project.

John Masse of the Public Works Department confirmed that there will not be a temporary replacement bridge, since it will only cause a seven minute detour. Selectman Phil Hilton recalled comments he saw on social media relating to the bridge: “To the best of my knowledge, no one is threatening to take away the bridge. It’s just making people aware of the plans to replace it.”

Maiuri encouraged anyone with comments to contact MEDOT.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org