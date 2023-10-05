Wilton board approves road closures for fall events, sets date for special town meeting

WILTON – The Wilton selectboard met on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. During the public comment, Nathan Hiltz spoke about the former practice of inviting department heads to speak at meetings, particularly in front of the camera, suggesting that a record would be valuable.

“I enjoy the opportunity to get a sense of who the department heads are,” Hiltz said, recounting a time when hearing from a department head allowed him to learn about a program he otherwise wouldn’t have known about. He requested that the selectboard review this practice with the upcoming shift in town managers.

The board thanked Hiltz for his contribution and Selectperson Mike Wells mentioned that this topic had been recently discussed. Town Manager Perry Ellsworth noted that the town would have to compensate the employees for attending the meetings, but the board agreed that it was worth it.

Renee Woodard, Wilton’s Events Coordinator, approached the board to request a road closure during a Halloween event. She reported that this event, with trick-or-treating downtown and a trunk-or-treat in Kineowatha Park, will be reminiscent of Halloween events held before the pandemic. She asked for permission to shut down a section of High Street from Weld Road to the municipal parking lot in order to create a safe place for children to walk around. The board voted to approve a road closure from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on October 31.

Woodard also requested that the board approve the closure of a small area downtown for a Fall Festival on October 14. The area by Cousineau Inc. and James Butler’s building will potentially house a cider pressing demonstration and pumpkin painting. The board made a motion to allow this closure, contingent on the approval of the business owners.

The board signed a warrant for a special town meeting on October 17 to vote on various ordinances and the cannabis moratorium.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org