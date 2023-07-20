Wilton board discusses internet access, Blueberry Festival theme

WILTON – The Wilton Selectboard met on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. Representatives from the Matrix Design Group attended the meeting to discuss a deal for high-speed internet access to the town. This would be a three-way partnership between Wilton, the Matrix Group, and the Maine Connectivity Authority. Matthew Dunn, General Manager, and Lauren Castle, Account Manager, spoke to the board to explain the 50% take rate that the town must achieve in order to access the MCA grant funds.

Dunn explained that if the take rate isn’t achieved, meaning they do not get 50% of the potential subscribers to sign up. He commented that he doesn’t see the feasibility of continuing the project without the grant funds. “This is really just a once in a generation opportunity,” he said.

Dunn and Castle were not concerned about achieving the necessary amount of subscribers. “We’ve seen it in other small towns like yours and you get there fairly quickly, as long as the town and us are strategic partners,” Castle said.

The selectboard was concerned with the grant funds used if the take rate is not able to be met. The question, “Would the town be on the hook to pay it back?” was asked. The Matrix representatives ultimately said that they are not able to adjust the terms of the grant, which means the town would not be protected from paying back any used money and the town would have to pay to cover the rest if, for example, only 40% is achieved.

The representatives explained that the Matrix deal allows Wilton to purchase the network after five years, meaning the town will manage, operate, and receive the revenue to put back into the community. This means the town will eventually control the rates. “The town is not in the business of being a provider,” Town Manager Perry Ellsworth responded. “They are going to have to hire somebody to take care of that if we were to take over in five years.”

The board decided that with the July 31 deadline for signing the grant, it was vital to make an immediate decision, with the understanding that they would look further into the numbers and the details of taking over in five years. Wells made a motion to accept the MCA grant, receive the contract, and move forward. The motion passed, with Selectperson Keith Swett opposed.

The selectboard voted to reappoint two members to the Appeals Board, whose appointment ran out in June. They also voted to appoint four people to the MMA Executive Board. Ellsworth vouched for them, stating that they are strong individuals for the job.

During the Manager’s Report, Ellsworth reported that they have received a complaint about the Hawaiian theme of the Blueberry Festival parade.

“These are sensitive times,” Ellsworth said. “We need to be sensitive to this individuals feelings about any damage that might happen from a cultural aspect. I think that we need to keep this email that we got today in mind as we plan in the future for events.”

The selectboard will meet again on August 1.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org