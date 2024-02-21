Wilton board discusses parking ordinance

WILTON – Tuesday night, the Wilton Selectboard held a public hearing on the town’s Parking and Traffic ordinance. They discussed a potential change to Article 7 of the ordinance involving the section of Weld Road in-between the intersection with Main St. and the Wilton Town Office at 158 Weld Road.

Currently, the parking of registered vehicles is allowed in this area between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. from April 16 to Nov. 14 for no more than four days at a time. During the remainder of the year, no parking is allowed during this time. The proposed change is no parking on this section of road during the hours of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Nov. 15 to April 15 excluding holidays. Selectman Keith Swett made a motion to approve the change as printed. The motion passed unanimously.

The board voted unanimously to approve the renewals of four cannabis licenses for Earth Keeper, Power Plant, The Honeycomb Farm, and Cannatopia.

The board also voted to authorize all Wilton Police Department Blue Pins, or accredited officers, to have arrest powers. Police Chief Ethan Kyes clarified that the officers do not need to be in uniform to make an arrest.

During the Manager’s Report, Town Manager Maria Greeley announced that nomination papers for the June election will be available on March 4 and are due on April 12. Selectboard seat number 4, which is Selectman Phil Hilton’s current seat, will be up for vote as well as a position on the RSU 9 School Board. She mentioned that the town is still accepting applications for the Comprehensive Plan Committee and for a vacancy on the Finance Committee.

Greeley also informed the meeting that 2021 tax year foreclosure notices will be mailed by Friday, Feb. 23. Payments are due by April 8, which is an automatic foreclosure date. She encouraged anyone with questions to contact the Town Office by stopping by or calling 207-645-4961.