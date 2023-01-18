Wilton board discusses winter road maintenance, new youth education facility

WILTON – The selectboard discussed winter maintenance on Magrath Road, an issue that was first brought to the board back in September by Wilton resident Kara Moody. She initially requested that the town consider reopening a portion of the road for winter maintenance. Moody’s house, which is currently under construction, is one of the two residences on the road.

Selectperson Tiffany Maiuri suggested that the town find a way to plow the road this winter and in the meantime search for a long-term solution. Selectperson Mike Wells agreed, stating that the town has an obligation to plow the road this year. Wells made a motion that the town fulfill their obligation to plow Magrath Road for this winter only. Town Manager and Road Commissioner Perry Ellsworth assured Moody that the town will begin taking care of the road as soon as the next storm.

The road needs significant improvements, meaning that the town will need to make sure there is funding available in the next budget. The current estimate for the road improvements is $75,000, not including the cost of labor and equipment.

Selectperson Mike Wells gave a presentation on Maine STREAM Place. Wells is the Vice President and Treasurer of MSP, a new technology center on Route 133 in Wilton. Their goal is to educate local youth, from 8th to 12th grades, for STREAM (science, technology, robotics, engineering, arts, and manufacturing) jobs. Wells met the president of MSP, Joseph O’Brien, when he moved to the area recently. Together, they came to the realization that something was missing in terms of educating children in STREAM.

“There’s so many kids out here in rural Maine, in the rural United States, that don’t know where to get some education on technology,” Wells said.

MSP’s programs start earlier than any similar programs in the area. Their hope is to provide youths with the special skills and certifications needed to easily get jobs. They offer classes in the trades, with expertise from volunteer electricians, welders, plumbers, and more. MSP will provide the facilities and the mentors needed for kids to gain skills in communication and interaction as well as STREAM.

Wells shared that MSP is looking for both volunteers and funding for their programs. He told the board that more information can be found at MaineSTREAMPlace.org.

“It’s good to see what’s going on in our own neighborhood,” Chairperson David Leavitt said.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org