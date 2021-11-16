Wilton Board of Appeals discusses marina proposal

WILTON – The Wilton Board of Appeals met last Wednesday for the first time in six years; board member Mike Wells started off the meeting by going over the agenda and explaining the responsibilities of the Appeals Board.

“Our four board members are merely looking at the process. Was the process contained in our local Wilton law…were those policies and procedures followed? So that’s all we’re going to look at,” Wells said. “We’re going to look strictly at the process the Planning Board conducted and determine if their decisions were in line with the ordinance.”

The board then elected Wells as chairperson of the board and elected Sheryl Mosher as Secretary before explaining the points of denial within the review standards criteria for the business permit and beginning the public hearing portion of the meeting.

The first point was the relation of the proposed buildings to the environment and to the neighboring buildings. The second, it does not meet the standard for health and safety due to the fact that it would be located within 114.9ft of the town of Wilton public boat launch and the ordinance requires at least 200ft. Third, it is located within 200ft of an existing public boat launch. Fourth, it does not meet minimum shore frontage of 200ft required of lots located in the limited residential and recreational zoning district.

They first heard from Kendall Ricker, attorney representing appellant James Butler of the Wilson Lake Marina. Ricker began by stating his preliminary objections to the appeals process and argued that the Board of Appeals elected to narrow the scope of the appeal.

“It is our position that where we had submitted an application on March 11 for the March 18 meeting and the Planning Board subsequently acted to propose amendments to the zoning ordinance that would affect the ability to approve or not approve this application that those should be considered in this appeal process,” Ricker said.

Ricker also wanted the appellate’s due process and equal protections arguments to be reviewed in the process and proceeded to state his case about the nonconforming lot. There was some back and forth discussion with questions surrounding property laws and ordinances. Ricker requested that the board, based on the amendments to the ordinances that adopted a definition of of the term “marina” and changed the number of dock structures allowed to put Wilton in compliance with the state model, that the appeal should be remanded to the Planning Board so the appellant could amend their application.

Ricker continued to state his case about conformance and use before the board moved on to hear public comment. After public comment, Ricker made brief rebuttals before the board then closed comments to review and discuss the points of consideration.

Ultimately, the Board of Appeals determined that the Planning Board acted within Wilton town law and voted unanimously to deny the appeal on all four points.