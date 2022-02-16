Wilton Board of Selectpersons approves new Town Events Coordinator

WILTON – The Wilton Selectboard heard the Public Works quarterly report from foreman John Masse, who reported routine maintenance to the plow trucks with none having been down longer than an hour for repairs and that the International truck ordered in July has been built and should be delivered by March. He also reported that, since July, the transfer station has been responsible for 60 tons of solid waste, 25 tons of demolition, 71 tires, three refrigerators and two air conditioners.

The report was accepted unanimously, but before moving on, the discussion focused briefly on the Share Shack, which will reopen April 1 with some new rules, including an allowance of one visit per day, approval of items left in the Share Shack, no boxes of wrapped items and better labels.

They next reviewed the Recreation Department report with director Frank Donald. Basketball season is wrapping up with one rec league game left and baseball and softball season will be starting soon with clinic days on Mondays and Thursdays. There’s also been quite a lot of interest in gymnastics. The report was accepted unanimously.

Donald moved on to present prices and options for a new commercial lawn tractor for the Recreation Department. It was decided that a closer comparison between the Kubota and John Deere options would be made before bringing it to a vote at the next meeting. He suggested it be paid for with trust funds.

They also discussed fixing up the boy scouts building since it is currently not in use.

“Outside is in pretty decent shape. The boy scouts hired a guy and went in and fixed up all the bracing underneath. The siding could use some painting but I think the siding is okay; the roof is relatively new, steel roof, but the interior needs a lot of work,” Donald said. “That building, if fixed up the way several on the rec committee envision it, would be our best building by far to let out.”

He requested the money for that also come out of the trust funds instead of the annual budget. Selectboard chair David Leavitt mentioned that understanding what the building would be used for would help toward making that decision. Selectperson Tom Saviello pointed out that eventually the building will need to be fixed or torn down. The recreational committee will discuss options further before a final decision is made.

There was also discussion about the survey results regarding the Bjorn donation funds, such as fixing up the basketball courts and lighting for the tennis courts. The options for the basketball court are excavation or shim and overlay, plus new poles possibly made at the Foster Tech Center, backboards and paint. Donald recommended the shim and overlay given that it’s more cost effective, but he also expressed concern that undertaking excavation could result in unanticipated issues. Selectperson Keith Swett motioned for Donald to go ahead with poles and backboards since both items would be under $10,000 separately. Selectperson Tiffany Maiuri followed up with a motion to authorize spending up to the estimated cost of $38,600 from the Bjorn funds for the project. The vote to approve that motion was four affirmative and one abstention.

Donald returned to lighting for the tennis courts, expressing concern that the lighting might encourage mischief after dark in the summer. Saviello made a motion to approve the proposal pending a firm plan on park operations after dark. The motion was approved unanimously.

Donald’s last item was $2,000 from the girl scouts toward the girl scout building. Saviello moved to accept the money as proposed. It was approved unanimously.

Town manager Rhonda Irish introduced the new Wilton events coordinator, Renee Woodard, with the first event being the Blueberry Festival. A Blueberry Festival committee is in the works and Woodard asked for members to be approved. Saviello motioned to approve the appointment of those members. The approval was unanimous.

Fire Chief Sonny Dunham presented two quotes for the furnace in the Public Safety building. Swett motioned to accept the low bid for the project. The vote to approve was unanimous.

As a member of the Broadband Committee, Maiuri provided an overview of the recent committee meeting. Swett motioned to sign the Memorandum of Understanding with Matrix Design. The vote to approve was unanimous.

Swett motioned to approve orthoimagery mapping upgrade purchase at the recommended resolution. The vote to approve was unanimous.

The manager’s report stated that roads will be posted Monday and the foreclosure process has been started.