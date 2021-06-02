Wilton Board of Selectpersons receives department reports

WILTON – The Board of Selectpersons met on Tuesday night, and are meeting in-person as of June 1. They heard from John Masse, Public Works foreman, who reported updates about the work being done in the Public Works sector. The board voted unanimously to accept Masse’s report.

The board discussed consideration of approval of truck bids, hearing from Masse regarding the particulars of each bid, some of which did not include his specifications. Total price for the bid he recommends is $184,409, stating “there’s no actual increase between this and the trucks we paid for two years ago.”

Board member Tom Saviello made a motion to accept Masse’s recommendation dependent on the town meeting vote. The board voted to approve unanimously.

The board heard from Code Enforcement Officer Charlie Lavin. A total of 54 permits have been issued so far this year, including three medical caregiver license renewals, four new single family residences, 14 garages, two expansions, six business permits, five of which went through the planning board, with a total of $5,206 collected.

The planning board also had two site plan reviews, one of which involved the New England Clean Energy Connect power line that follows the new standards of the zoning ordinance, and the other was for Wilson Lake Marina for boat rental slips. The planning board also approved four articles for the town meeting warrant.

The board voted to accept the code enforcement report unanimously.

There was some brief discussion of the Wilton Blueberry Festival by Saviello.

“We’re going to try to do something for sure that first full weekend in August; some kind of celebration,” he said.

The topic of a budget was discussed, and Saviello said it may be done “cheaply” this year, but he doesn’t want to skip the festival two years in a row and risk Wilton residents “losing touch” with it. They do have a few sponsors they will be reaching out to.

The selectboard moved on to a Wilson Lake retaining wall update. Town Manager Rhonda Irish said they’re looking at a $760,620 estimate. However, Irish is looking into a congressional directive grant for infrastructure to aid in funding. Irish requested the board members write and sign letters of support to be included with the grant application.

Saviello motioned that board member Keith Swett write the letter and sign on behalf of the rest of the board members. The vote to approve was unanimous.

The board also voted to approve certification of town meeting ordinances. The vote was approved 4 to 1.

The board moved on to the town manager’s report. Irish reported town meeting updates, ARA funding of over $400,000 and requested some ideas about what it could be used for, such as revenue replacement and safety issues, and ATV access. Irish is getting estimates for signage, but there is concern about receiving complaints about ATV access. Saviello proposed that the ATV club come up with rules for ATV access for the board to approve of. They decided it was not necessary to put to a vote.