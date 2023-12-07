Wilton board votes to support Maine Trails Bond

WILTON – The Wilton select board met on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. Marc Edwards of the Natural Resources Council of Maine (NRCM) approached the board to request that they sign a letter of support. The NRCM is trying to pass the Maine Trails Bond through the Maine State Legislature. Over four years, the $30 million bond will be available for towns, municipalities, and snowmobile and ATV clubs. With a 10% local match, these groups can develop new trails.

“Trails in Maine, whether they be motorized or non-motorized, are a huge economic driver,” Edwards said. The bond will be managed by the Bureau of Public Lands.

Edwards referenced the Whistle Stop Trail, sharing how it is still not reopened after the flood damages from this spring. Part of this bond will be to protect trails against future severe weather events.

Edwards informed the board that the bond has received bipartisan support. Senator Russell Black of Wilton’s district is a co-sponsor of the bond. It has also been supported by the Maine Snowmobile Association.

The board moved to authorize Town Manager Maria Greeley to sign the letter of support on their behalf.

Later in the meeting, Greeley brought a Highway Speed Grant to the board’s attention. This topic was discussed at an earlier meeting, when it was explained that the town has previously received the grant, both last year and a few years before. Wilton has been awarded $10,462.50. In accepting the grant, the town will be responsible for $2,000. Chief of Police Ethan Kyes explained that the grant will provide the town with a radar the department needs, worth around $2,000. He said that the department will be spending this amount anyway, negating the cost of the grant.

When prompted by the board, Chief Kyes said that the department plans to put most of their speed control attention on Route 2, where 70% of the cars they stop are.

The board voted unanimously to accept the grant.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org