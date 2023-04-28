Wilton budget committee begins discussion, reviews special requests

WILTON – The Wilton Selectboard and Finance Committee met on Wednesday evening to begin the 2023-2024 budget review. No final decisions were made during this meeting; the voting on the budget will take place at a later date.

Before any other business, the Finance Committee had to elect a chairperson and a secretary. Gwen Doak was nominated for chairperson and Richard Lumb was nominated for secretary. Both were unanimously voted in.

They reviewed a number of donation requests for many non-profit organizations in Wilton, including the Wilton Food Pantry, Life Flight, Western Maine Transportation, Community Concepts, Western Maine Play Museum, Western Maine Community Action, and Maine STREAM Place, among many more.

Tri-County Mental Health Services, which wasn’t funded by the town last year, put in a donation request for $1,000 in this year’s budget. Grants & Communication Manager at Tri-County Mental Health Services, Leslie Ogilvie, attended the meeting to explain the non-profit organization’s resources for the community. She detailed their services in mental health counseling, intellectual disabilities, veterans, and substance abuse.

Ogilvie spoke about the high levels of overdose experienced across the country. “Here in the state of Maine and Franklin County and others are not immune to those activities,” she said, remarking on the importance of Tri-County Mental Health Services in the Wilton area. She recalled that they have provided services to 24 individuals from Wilton last year, along with hundreds across Franklin County. The funds from Wilton would go directly to help pay for mental health services for those who do not have insurance or are under-insured.

Town Manager Perry Ellsworth spoke highly of the organization’s service to Wilton. “I would say as the manager of this town that the organization does a lot of good and it’s local to us,” he said. His sentiments were echoed by a finance committee member who recalled that he was on the Board of Directors years ago.

Safe Voices was mistakenly not included in the list for donation requests. A representative from the local domestic violence resource center was present at the meeting and was able to correct the confusion and give a rundown on Safe Voices’ services to the community. They served a total of 2,224 people across three counties just last year.

“The number increases each year,” the representative said.

Last year, Safe Voices received a donation of $50,000 from Franklin County towards building a shelter in Farmington for survivors of domestic violence. “That shelter was full within six, seven days of opening and has remained full,” she said. Safe Voices is requesting $3,000, the same amount they were funded by the town last year. Ellsworth urged the representative to send in the donation request again to ensure that it is properly considered by the town.

The Selectboard and Finance Committee also reviewed the revenue projections for many Wilton businesses.

“I’m projecting that we’re going to get $245,000 more in revenues at this point than what we had last year,” Ellsworth said.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Selectboard and Finance Committee planned to meet again on May 8 and 15 at 6 p.m. to further review the budget.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org