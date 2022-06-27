Wilton church break-in: chalice, communion serving set, laptop stolen

WILTON – Police are asking the public for help in the investigation of a burglary that took place overnight sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

Reported stolen were a silver chalice, a silver communion serving set and an Acer laptop, according to Wilton Police Department Sgt. Ethan Kyes.

Posted on its facebook page, the Wilton Police Department is asking the public to contact them at 645-4222 or email: kyes@wpdme.com if anyone has information on the burglary.

Kyes said of special interest is if anyone in the area has a home security system with surveillance video capabilities or saw anyone walking in the area from late night Saturday, June 25 to early morning Sunday, June 26.

The church is located at 59 High Street, on the corner of High and School streets near downtown Wilton.