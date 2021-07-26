Updated: Woman transported by Lifeflight after serious collision

Updated July 26, 3:15 p.m.

WILTON – According to a press release from Wilton Chief of Police Heidi Wilcox, a 40-year-old woman was transported by Lifeflight after sustaining serious injuries from a collision Monday morning.

A call was received around 11 a.m. on Monday, July 26 with reports of a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 near the intersection of Old Jay Street. A 2004 Volvo dump truck being driven by Neil Buck, 51 of Augusta, was hauling a load of rocks when it reportedly tipped over onto a 2010 Ford Focus being driven Olin Hiscock, 34 of Wilton. Hiscock had several passengers, including Mary Jordan, 40 of Livermore Falls and three children.

Wilcox reported that Jordan was alert and able to speak when she was extracted from the crushed vehicle, however she was brought by Lifeflight to a different hospital after being transported by NorthStar to Franklin Memorial Hospital. All of the other persons involved were also brought to FMH.

Numerous emergency responders and passersby stopped to assist. Wilton Fire, East Dixfield Fire and Farmington Fire worked with local lumberman Jamie Burhoe to free the passengers from the vehicles. Nearby Maine Department of Transportation employees and an employee of Collins Wrecker Service assisted with stabilizing the vehicles. Wilton Police as well as Jay Police and the Maine State Police responded to the scene.

The incident is being led by Officer Benjamin Mosley of the Wilton Police Department and remains under investigation.

