Wilton continues budget discussions, salary for new town manager

WILTON – The Wilton Selectboard and Finance Committee met for a second time on Monday evening to continue discussions on the budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The proposed employee compensation budget is $252,000, an increase of $63,500 from last year. Part of the reason for this increase is the money that Town Manager Perry Ellsworth set aside to account for a new town manager hire. Ellsworth announced that he will stay on until the town can hire a new manager but he plans to work significantly less after the budget passes.

“I would hope that I can help you find somebody that’s compatible with the crew,” Ellsworth said at the meeting. “We’ve got great people, we need to keep the people we’ve got and I can’t say enough good about the entire group of people that Wilton has.”

He raised concerns about the hiring process, sharing that he is the lowest paid town manager in Franklin County and the town will need to set aside a sum of money in order to be competitive with other towns. He suggested a 10,000 increase for a comparative rate, totaling an $85,000 salary for the new hire. A finance committee member asked why it is necessary to have a comparative rate to other towns. Chairperson David Leavitt explained that Wilton was fortunate to have Ellsworth apply for the rate he did and this likely won’t happen again, saying “To hire, you’ve gotta be in the ballgame.”

Ellsworth noted his suggested increase in the budget for streetlights. Last year, the total allocated to streetlights, downtown lighting, and traffic lights was $28,100. Ellsworth recommended an increase of $1,000, which he attributed to the town’s new electrical contract that was recently signed. He mentioned the lamps in downtown Wilton that were reportedly installed incorrectly, resulting in the inability to properly plow the sidewalks because of a lack of room between the lamps and the buildings. The lamps need to be moved, but will not be able to function further than decoration due to some discontinued light bulbs.

The Wilson Lake Dam budget will again receive its yearly $10,000. Ellsworth reported that he had looked at the dam and assessed the work that must be done on it with former Water and Sewer Superintendent Heinz Grossman before he left, and concluded that this amount will be necessary for the project.

Jen Scott, the Head Librarian of the Wilton Free Public Library, attended the meeting and informed the boards that the library will be asking for the same amount from the town as last year. She outlined the impact that the library has on Wilton, sharing that there were approximately 19,000 library visits in 2022 and that over half of the town has an active library card.

“I’m always impressed going down there, looking at the program that you do and the amount of people you serve, and the homeschooling program” Selectperson Tiffany Maiuri said in appreciation of the library.

The selectboard and the finance committee will meet again next Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m. to discuss the entirety of the proposed budget and to begin deliberation.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org