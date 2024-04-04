Wilton continues work on cannabis mortarium, business owner notes challenges with further development

WILTON – The Wilton Selectboard met on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. Selectboard Vice Chairman Mike Wells, who also serves as the Cannabis Moratorium Committee Chair, reported the committee’s progress on the moratorium.

They have learned about how the state’s cannabis laws work in comparison to Wilton’s local regulations. They have noted deficiencies in the application process and the need for adjusting application and renewal fees as well as violation penalties, and concerns about the number of cannabis operations Wilton has.

“More to be determined, but it’s making really good progress,” Wells said. “It will certainly be ready by the town meeting.”

Various suggestions were made by members of the audience and the board to amend and extend the moratorium. John Black of Earth Keeper Cannabis expressed his frustration at the moratorium and the town’s handling of it, explaining his situation as someone who has the proper permitting. “To prevent me from expanding, which requires only a building permit,” he said. “It’s discrimination against me.”

After hearing concern from the public about how the moratorium has affected existing cannabis businesses, Chairwoman Tiffany Maiuri said, “It wasn’t my intention to stop the businesses.”

Next Tuesday, April 9, the board will hold a public hearing on the moratorium and these discussions will continue.

During public comment, former Selectman Tom Saviello approached the board. Before his time on the board ended, he had three projects he wished to see taken care of: “One was the old primary school, one was the tannery, and the other was the old Woolen Mill.”

Significant movement has been made on the first two, but the Wilton Woolen Mill is still in need of attention. Saviello requested that the board find a way to address it in the next year. Chairwoman Maiuri thanked Saviello for bringing it to the board’s attention.

The town received two applications to fill the vacancy on the Recreation Committee. Wells made a motion to accept both to the committee, proposing an alternative member.

“I read the resumes. They’re both very highly qualified individuals and have different reasons for being on the Rec committee,” Wells said.

Maiuri and Town Manager Maria Greeley each expressed their concern that the committee has a set number of members and an extra might pose voting difficulties. Selectman David Leavitt suggested that the board appoint one applicant tonight and research the town’s policy on such situations prior to the next meeting, when they could potentially appoint an alternate.

Wells amended his motion to accept one applicant, Matthew Cloutier, to the committee and Greeley offered to research the policy.

Greeley requested that the board make a motion to move forward with a solar agreement for the town.

“When we last signed up with Nautilus Solar, it only included the water and the sewer departments,” she said. “We wanted to make sure the town is also part of this and Nautilus didn’t have the capacity for the town accounts.”

She sought an alternative and got into contact with Ampion Community Solar, a Maine company. “It would be the same 15% savings on the solar portion of the CMP bill,” she explained.

Leavitt and Wells suggested that Greeley research the town’s historical kilowatt usage before entering into an agreement to avoid penalty fees. Tom Saviello advised that the town include a complete opt-out clause in their agreement, based on his personal experience with a similar solar agreement.

The motion to move forward with the agreement failed to pass and the board tabled the topic.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org