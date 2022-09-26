Wilton couple recognized as ‘Clean Water Champions’

WILTON – In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, the Natural Resources Council of Maine has selected 100 people who have been leaders in protecting the rivers, lakes, and coastal waters of Maine.

Wynn and Sandy Muller of the Friends of Wilson Lake in Wilton are two of these “Clean Water Champions” and their contributions will be recognized at a ceremony in Lewiston on Sept. 29. The full list of Champions is available on the NRCM website here.

Since their arrival in Wilton in 1987, the Mullers have been a dynamic duo in promoting the health of Wilson Lake through the Friends of Wilson Lake (FOWL) and at the state level through Lake Stewards of Maine (LSM) and Maine lakes. Under Wynn Muller’s presidency, FOWL established a Courtesy Boat Inspection program in 2003, and in 2022 checked for invasive species on 1,109 boats coming in and out of Wilson Lake. They helped coordinate a 2016 Watershed Survey for Wilson Lake and its watershed—and then worked with the town of Wilton on remediation projects. They helped develop/install a research buoy in Wilson Lake, a collaboration with University of Maine at Farmington that measures temperature and dissolved oxygen year round.

They continue to educate and persuade landowners of the importance of having a buffer on lakeshore property. Their work brought Wilson Lake Gold LakeSmart status in 2009 (40% of lakeshore properties currently certified—and that percentage keeps increasing).

For 35 years, they have provided inspiration, information, and encouragement about what needs to be done to keep Maine lakes healthy. Their leadership, encouragement of other organizations and individuals, and their continued emphasis on learning more and doing better make them models of commitment for protecting and preserving our lakes for the future.

The Clean Water Act, which passed on Oct. 18, 1972, was spearheaded by former Sen. Edmund Muskie, who was appalled at the polluted state of some of Maine’s rivers.