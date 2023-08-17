Wilton discusses general assistance funding, new town manager hiring process

WILTON – The select board met on Tuesday evening to discuss the change of funding for the general assistance program after the state government ceased paying for hotel rooms. Ellsworth reported that after that, the town only received 75% of the funds back when originally they had thought they would have 100% returned. He expressed concern about the amount of funds available for the general assistance program and the rate at which they are being used.

“We’re already about $5,000 into our 8,000 and we’re not even to the winter season,” he said.

The board mentioned that the town has an obligation to continue this support, even once the designated funds run out, meaning they would have to find the money elsewhere.

“We’re doing what we can,” Chairperson Tiffany Maiuri stated.

During the public comment section, Nathan Hiltz came forward to comment on the new practice of adding agendas to the Wilton town website prior to select board meetings. Hiltz reported that he had noticed and appreciated the effort.

Selectperson Mike Wells thanked Hiltz and his father for participating in select meetings regularly. “I’m glad that you and your dad show up and take an interest in what’s going on in the town,” he said.

Town Manager Perry Ellsworth explained that the meeting agendas are part of a larger website rehabilitation project. Chairperson Tiffany Maiuri is working on upgrading the website in an effort to provide access to a backlog of agendas as well as those for future meetings. Ellsworth said that the goal is to have this project done within the year.

Ellsworth brought the search for a new town manager to the board’s attention. The board gave him permission to advertise the position on list serves and in local papers. Ellsworth reminded the board that he has committed to stay on until the town can hire his replacement.

Ellsworth underlined the importance of finding a town manager with the appropriate experience to handle the ongoing projects in the next few years, including the water line project. “We may be a small town but we’ve got some big projects going on,” he said.

The board planned to decide how they will address the hiring process at the next meeting.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org