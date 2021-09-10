Wilton Fish and Game land owner appreciation event this Sunday

WILTON – The Wilton Fish and Game Club is putting on their annual land clean up in conjunction with the Maine Warden Service. They are calling on volunteers to help clean up locally owned and — anyone is welcome.

This event is a show of appreciation to local landowners for allowing recreational use of their land. This includes ATV and snowmobile access as well as hunting and fishing. In return for this land access, Wilton Fish and Game organizes this event to pick up trash from the land.

This Sunday, Sept. 12, the volunteers will start at Wilton Fish and Game at 8 a.m. The event will go until about mid afternoon.

The group will pick up trash from roadsides. No household trash will be removed. In years past, volunteers have picked up a wide variety of items, from old tires to abandoned refrigerators.

“You name it and it was there,” said Charlie Tappan, the event’s organizer.

Although the event was not able to happen last year, this will be the third time it’s been put on. Two years ago, nineteen truckloads of trash were collected from roads throughout Franklin County.

The landowners appreciation event is put on as a collaboration between Wilton Fish and Game and Outdoor Partners, a landowners relations program run by the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. A game warden from the department will meet with the group of volunteers on Sunday.

Any interested volunteers should bring boots for the wet ground and gloves to handle trash. They should generally dress for being in the woods. Call Charlie Tappan with any questions, at (207) 645-4867. If he doesn’t answer the first time, try again.