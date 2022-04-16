Wilton man arrested following incidents at Chesterville residence

CHESTERVILLE – A Wilton man was arrested on stalking, criminal mischief and other charges Tuesday in relation to an incident that occurred on the Vienna Road.

Craig Bullen Jr., 22 of Wilton, has been charged with aggravated criminal mischief and domestic violence stalking, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor assault and operating under the influence.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville at approximately 9:23 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance. It was reported to Deputy Couture and Deputy David Davol that a woman had been assaulted by a family member who had then left the scene. The woman initially declined to press charges.

Later that evening at approximately 10:55 p.m., dispatch received another complaint from the woman that the family member, identified as Bullen, had returned to the Vienna Road residence and vandalized windows.

While traveling to the residence, Couture saw Bullen’s vehicle and stopped it on the Lucy Knowles Road in Farmington, Nichols said. Bullen was arrested and transported to Franklin County Detention Center.