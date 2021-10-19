Wilton man indicted for endangering welfare of dependent person in Farmington

FARMINGTON – A Wilton man was indicted last week on one count of endangering the welfare of a dependent person in 2018, in a case that is being prosecuted by the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

Irving Faunce, 76, of Wilton, was indicted on the felony charge of endangering the welfare of a dependent person, a Class C felony, on Thursday. The allegation is that Faunce “did intentionally or knowingly endanger the health, safety or mental welfare” of a woman identified in the indictment as a dependent person in Farmington. The indictment indicates the allegation occurred on or about July 28, 2018 to Aug. 20, 2018.

The case was investigated by Jeffrey Wrigley, a senior detective with the Maine Attorney General’s Office’s Healthcare Crime Unit. The indictment called for the issuing of a summons, rather than an arrest.

Faunce has previously served as a selectman in the town of Wilton and is currently on the Regional School Unit 9 school board. He has worked as an administrator at a number of long-term care facilities across the state over the course of his career.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence the district attorney has presented, a grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a “reasonable belief” that the crime occurred. A conviction for a Class C felony carries a maximum sentence of up five years in prison.