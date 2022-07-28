Wilton man pleads guilty to endangering welfare of dependent person in Farmington

FARMINGTON – A Wilton man pleaded no contest yesterday to a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering the welfare of a dependent person in 2018.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case against Irving Faunce, 76 of Wilton, in relation to an incident that occurred on or about July 28, 2018 to Aug. 20, 2018. A grand jury indicted Faunce on one felony count of endangering the welfare of a dependent person in October of last year, with Faunce pleading not guilty to that charge. The felony was dismissed as a result of Faunce’s no contest plea to the misdemeanor, which yielded a finding of guilty being entered by the court.

The conviction stems from an incident that occurred at a Farmington assisted living center where Faunce was working as an administrator in the summer of 2018.

Faunce was sentenced to 30 days in jail on the charge, with all but 2 days of that sentence suspended. Those 2 days will be served through an alternative sentencing program in Androscoggin County.

Faunce has previously served as a selectman in the town of Wilton and is currently on the Regional School Unit 9 school board, with his term ending next year. He has worked as an administrator at a number of long-term care facilities across the state over the course of his career.