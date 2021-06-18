Wilton Planning Board hears public opposition to marina

WILTON – The Wilton planning board met Thursday night after a scheduled site visit to the location of the proposed Wilson Lake Marina. After unanimous votes to accept the meeting agenda as-written and to accept the minutes from the June 3 meeting, the board opened the floor to public commentary.

Before beginning, board member Michael Parker recused himself per recommendation of the town’s lawyer, leaving the decision to his fellow board members.

Wilton resident Justy Nazar was the first to take the floor, opposing the marina for safety concerns.

“I am the courtesy boat coordinator who also does some boat inspections. Nearly half of the boats we inspect are non-motorized—canoes, kayaks and paddleboards. They would have to go out nearly to the middle of the lake to get out to paddle if this dock is in place. Also, when we have two or more boats wanting to dock, the waiting line…would be geared toward the swim area where the children are. So, the space between the marina and the public dock is quite narrow, and I’m really concerned about any wind or anything that goes on in that area,” Nazar said. “I’m really more concerned about the safety reasons for not thinking this is a feasible idea at the moment.”

Wynn Muller spoke briefly about the actions already taken by the Town of Wilton to ensure project safety before moving on to make his opposition known, citing the permit application and nonconformity to zoning ordinances.

“I applaud the actions taken by the planning board already,” Wynn said of the moratorium. “I should mention that the overwhelming approval of that article is significant, showing the opinion of the town…It seems to be a straightforward matter for the planning board to deny this application.”

Robert Lively expressed his concern in terms of the unanswered questions regarding the management of the marina and environmental factors. Invasive plants and animals, bilge water disposal, boat washing, large boats (wake boats), dock cleaning, and dock storage were among the unaddressed topics. According to Lively, wake boats contribute to shoreline erosion and create a pathway for invasive plants and animals.

Michael Hodgins, attorney in representation of opposed parties in Wilton, cited information regarding the town of Wilton’s compliance with the state’s model for shoreline zoning ordinances.

In response, Kendall Ricker Esq. of Boothby, Silver, & Ricker LLC, representing the plaintiff in the lawsuit regarding the proposed marina, rebutted, citing the language in the town’s ordinances surrounding dock size for residential and commercial use.

Peter Campion, 27-year resident of the town of Wilton, shared environmental and wildlife concerns citing dangerous conditions for loons and light pollution.

After several residents spoke in opposition to the marina, Chairman Mike Leclair closed public commentary and proposed a motion to table the finding of facts until the new articles can be added to the ordinance.

The board voted unanimously to approve tabling the finding of facts until the next meeting.