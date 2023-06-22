Wilton residents approve bond for water supply project in annual town meeting

WILTON – Town residents approved the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year during the Annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, June 20.

The elections for municipal officers were held on Tuesday, June 13, with Keith Swett and David Leavitt maintaining their seats on the select board. Amanda Caruso ran against Louise Hiltz for the RSU 9 school board, with Caruso taking the seat with 196 votes against 87 for Hitlz.

Tom Skolfield was elected as the moderator for the Annual Town Meeting, which was held at Academy Hill School in Wilton.

The town approved amendments to the Zoning Ordinance, to change the legal minimum size of a dwelling from 500 square feet to 190 square feet, to accommodate for ‘tiny homes’ that may help ease the housing shortage in the area.

Voters also approved a local food and community self-governance ordinance.

Discussion was held on Article 5, which addresses the water delivery system in Wilton. The system is in need of substantial improvements which are estimated to cost around $10 million. The town has been awarded a $2.5 million grant towards the project, and much of the cost will be paid by the users on the water system, but the town has to take out a bond to cover the costs initially.

Usage rates have increased already and the town expects additional increases over the next few years. The town has not increased water rates over the last 20 years, so there is no reserve funding towards repairs.

The project will take at least three years to complete. Without these repairs to the system, the water supply will fail. Voters approved a bond in the amount of $7,448,000 at 1.5% interest.

The municipal budget passed as recommended by the select board and finance committee, for a total of $4.6 million, including an appropriation of $250,000 from undesignated funds towards the capital paving account. Additional appropriations totaling $45,000 from the Comfort Inn TIF account were approved towards the town events coordinator salary and the waste treatment loan.

