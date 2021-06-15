Wilton residents pass amended ordinance, $3.79 million budget

WITLON – Residents passed a $3.79 million budget Monday night at the annual Town Meeting, which brought 137 voters to Kineowatha Park. It was the largest crowd to attend a regular annual meeting in roughly 13 years, according to Town Manager Rhonda Irish.

The budget, which represents a 9.82 percent, or $372,218, increase from the current fiscal year was overwhelmingly approved. Residents opted to consider a number of articles in one lump vote, and approved the recommendations made by the Board of Selectpersons.

Articles 4 and 5, which addressed marina ordinances for Wilson Lake, brought some discussion between residents and town officials. Irish said all of the conversation was positive, and both amendments were easily passed. Article 4 asked voters to approve a new definition of marina to be written on the ordinance, the newly amended ordinance defines marinas as: “A business establishment having frontage on navigable water and, as its principal use, providing for hire offshore moorings or docking facilities for boats, and which may also provide accessory services such as boat and related sales, boat repair and construction, indoor and outdoor storage of boats and marine equipment, bait and tackle shops and marine fuel service facilities.”

Further details on the amended ordinance restrict potential marinas from being established within 200 feet of a developed swim area or boat launch, and must obtain permission from the town’s planning board.