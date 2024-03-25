Wilton Road reopened after propane truck rollover in Farmington

FARMINGTON – A propane delivery truck rolled over on the Wilton Road at the area of Red School House Road this afternoon, leading to road closures for nearly four hours while the crash was cleaned up.

Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles said the accident occurred at noon on Monday, March 25. A fully-loaded Valley Gas & Oil propane delivery truck was traveling westbound on the Wilton Road when a white pickup truck made a right-hand turn from Red School House Road onto the Wilton Road, failing to yield to the delivery truck. The delivery truck driver swerved, narrowly avoiding a collision with the pickup, and the truck tipped, rolling over into the intersection with Knowlton Corner Road. Video footage of the close encounter was captured on a dashcam, Charles said.

The delivery truck driver was uninjured.

Propane was reported to be leaking from the truck. As a result of the leak, buildings within approximately 300 feet were evacuated according to emergency response protocols, and the highway and intersecting roads were closed to traffic for nearly four hours. The closure extended from the Irving Big Stop to Walmart.

Charles said the propane needed to be transferred from the rolled truck to an empty truck before traffic could resume. At 3:45 p.m., Franklin County Regional Communications Center reported that the roads were reopened.

Later Monday afternoon, Farmington Police identified the driver of the white Chevrolet as Scott McAuley of Wilton. McAuley was summonsed for Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident.