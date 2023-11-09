Wilton select board appoints new town manager, to start November 13

WILTON – At the select meeting on Tuesday evening, the board appointed Maria Greeley as the new town manager of Wilton, including the positions of tax collector, treasurer and road commissioner. This appointment will be effective on November 13.

“Maria came highly recommended to me from other managers that I’m associated with. I had a brief opportunity to meet with her today,” retiring Town Manager Perry Ellsworth said. “I’m really looking forward to working with her in a transitional mode.” This will be her first job in a town manager role, but Ellsworth expressed his belief in her capabilities: “There’s no way that she’s not going to be successful.”

Greeley thanked the board for the opportunity and expressed her dedication to doing the best for Wilton’s community.

The board went on to discuss the town’s contract with Matrix in conjunction with a Maine Connectivity Authority grant. Ellsworth noted that this is an issue that has been discussed extensively with no new action to report; the effort to bring accessible high-speed internet to Wilton has been on-going. The $3.5 million grant requires a 50% take, which would equal 700 households. The town has not been able to reach this number yet.

Ellsworth suggested that the board open their scope to look at offers from other companies in hopes of some movement on the issue. He proposed setting aside time to look closely at the two offers the town has received and potentially make a decision whether or not to continue working with Matrix.

Board members expressed their support for this idea. “We’re just dead in the water,” David Leavitt said in reference to the process with Matrix. “It’s time to look at moving on. It’s not benefiting the town, what we’re doing right now.” The rest of the board agreed with his sentiment, and decided on meeting an hour prior to the scheduled select board meeting on November 21, at 5 p.m.

Police Chief Ethan Kyes discussed the fingerprinting grant Wilton has recently received with the board. The Wilton Police Department was awarded $21,410 for a live scan LED fingerprint system in collaboration with the Farmington Police Department. Ellsworth explained that the town will spend the money from their own budget and then apply for repayment.

“We probably won’t have to spend any money on this,” Chief Kyes clarified. “I think Farmington will take the brunt of the payment, and then they’ll get reimbursed.”

Chief Kyes explained how since Farmington has a larger caseload, when someone is charged by the Wilton police, they will be sent to the Farmington department to be fingerprinted. The prints will then be sent to the state for processing. After hearing this explanation, the board accepted the grant unanimously.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org